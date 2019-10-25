Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare South Shields
Westoe House
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4LZ
01914 555 521
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
14:45
South Shields Crematorium
Ivy Urwin Notice
Urwin South Shields
(Bents Cottages,
formerly The Kingsway) Peacefully on 21st October 2019, aged 90 years, Ivy (née Patterson).
Devoted wife of John, final remaining sibling of a family of 8.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 31st October at 2.45pm.
Ivy will be resting with the
Co-op Funeralcare, Westoe Road, South Shields Tel 4555521.
"Death leaves a heartache
no one can heal,
love leaves a memory
no one can steal."
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019
