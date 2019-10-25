|
|
|
Urwin South Shields
(Bents Cottages,
formerly The Kingsway) Peacefully on 21st October 2019, aged 90 years, Ivy (née Patterson).
Devoted wife of John, final remaining sibling of a family of 8.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 31st October at 2.45pm.
Ivy will be resting with the
Co-op Funeralcare, Westoe Road, South Shields Tel 4555521.
"Death leaves a heartache
no one can heal,
love leaves a memory
no one can steal."
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019