Glen Miller Boldon Funeral Services (Boldon Colliery)
37 North Road
Boldon Colliery, Co. Durham NE35 9AX
01915 191645
Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:45
Boldon United Reform Church
Committal
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
12:30
South Shields Crematorium
Resources
Isobel Horsburgh Notice
Horsburgh East Boldon Sadly passed away suddenly at home on 26th June 2019
aged 61 years.
Isobel a much loved daughter
of the late Robert and Dorothy.
Also a loving sister of Ellen.
Friends kindly meet for service in Boldon United Reform Church on Friday 12th July at 11.45am followed by Committal in South Shields Crematorium at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to the church where a collection plate
will be provided.
Friends are kindly invited at
The Grey Horse, East Boldon for refreshments.
All enquiries to Glen Miller Funeral Directors, Boldon. Tel. 5191645
Published in Shields Gazette on July 5, 2019
