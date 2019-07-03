Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare South Shields
Westoe House
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4LZ
01914 555 521
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:15
South Shields Crematorium
Isabella Puttock Notice
Puttock South Shields Sadly passed away in
Harton Grange Care Home on
28th June, aged 90 years, Isabella.
Reunited with her beloved husband John, very much loved mam of Brian, Adrienne, Mariane,
Sharon and Alison.
Isabella will be sadly missed by all her loving family
Friends please meet for
funeral service at
South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 9th July 2019 at 11.15am.
Belle will be resting at
South Shields Co-op Funeralcare,
Westoe Road Tel: 0191 4555521
All welcome afterwards at
The Sea Hotel to celebrate
Belle's life.
Published in Shields Gazette on July 3, 2019
