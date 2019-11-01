Home

Wallace Irene Aged 80 years, peacefully passed away on 22nd October at home after a long illness. Loving wife of the late James (Jimmy). Loving mam of John and Paul, daughter-in-law Jill and Marguerite, a devoted nana to her grandchildren Steven, Kayley,
Shaun, Kelly-Ann, Natasha and partners and all her
great-grandchildren
whom she was so proud of.
Funeral service at
South Shields Crematorium on Friday 8th November at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations may be made in lieu of flowers to Marie Curie, a donation box will be provided after the service. Irene will be resting at
Co-op Funeralcare, Hebburn, any enquiries please tel. 0191 4836521.
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019
