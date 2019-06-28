|
Smith Boldon Colliery Sadly passed away
on 12th June 2019 aged 84 years.
Irene (Nee Godfrey)
A very much loved wife
of the late Ray.
Devoted Mam of Raymond,
Linda, Stuart Neil and
Mother In Law to Pauline, Keith, Jaqueline and Michelle.
Also a Precious Gran
and Great Granny.
Will family and friends
kindly meet for service at
Boldon Independent Methodist Church on Thursday 4th July at 10.30am followed by committal in South Shields Crematorium at 11.15. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Boldon Independent Methodist Church. Family and friends are kindly invited afterwards to
The Shack for refreshments.
All Enquiries to Glen Miller Funeral Directors, Boldon. Tel. 5191645
Published in Shields Gazette on June 28, 2019