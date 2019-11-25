|
FRAME Ian Alexander
(Scotch Estate) Died November 18th 2019, aged 66 years.
Much loved Husband to Cynthia, Step Dad to Lisa and Son in law Alan and Grandad to
Noah and Ewan.
Ian was a one off and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Please meet at South Shields Crematorium, on Monday 2nd December 2019, at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations to Cancer Research greatly appreciated.
All enquiries to Peter Johnson Funeral Directors.
Tel: 0191 455 1111
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 25, 2019