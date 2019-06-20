|
|
|
JAMIESON South Shields Peacefully on Monday 20th May 2019, aged 90 years.
Hilda Jamieson (née Jamieson). Loved wife of the late Donald.
Service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 27th June at 11:15am, followed by a service of thanksgiving at Westoe Methodist Church at 12 noon.
Hilda will be remembered
with love and affection
by her family and friends.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Action for Children, a donation box will be available at the crematorium
and church.
Enquiries to R S Johnson and Sons, Crossgate House. Tel. 0191 4560054
Published in Shields Gazette on June 20, 2019
