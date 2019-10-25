Home

Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Ltd (South Shields)
Stanhope Road
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4TB
0191 455 0904
Henry Flannagan Notice
Flannagan Hebburn Henry sadly passed away in hospital with his loving family by his side on the 19th October 2019
aged 86 years. A devoted husband of Irene, beloved father of Jacqueline and Suzanne and a much loved grandad to Ashleigh, Iain and Daniel. God Bless, and keep you in his care. Will be sadly missed.
Please meet for funeral service at
St Aloysius RC Church on
Thursday 31st October 2019 at 12:45pm followed by committal at South Shields Crematorium at 2pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
Race Against Dementia and Alzheimer's Research UK.
All enquiries to
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019
