Home

POWERED BY

Services
Requiem Mass
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:15
St Aloysius Church
Hebburn
View Map
Interment
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
12:30
Jarrow Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Brennan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Brennan

Notice Condolences

Henry Brennan Notice
Brennan Hebburn Peacefully in Willowdene Care Home on February 14th, aged 95 years Henry Joseph (Harry).
Dearly beloved husband of the late Kathleen. Much loved father of Patrick, Anne, Wilfred and Ed,
dear father-in-law of Ruth, Andrew and Ann-Marie also a loving grandfather and great-grandfather.
Friends please meet for
Requiem Mass at St Aloysius Church, Hebburn on Monday
4th March at 11:15 am followed by interment at Jarrow Cemetery at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Alzheimer's Research, a donation box will be
at the church.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.