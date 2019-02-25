|
Brennan Hebburn Peacefully in Willowdene Care Home on February 14th, aged 95 years Henry Joseph (Harry).
Dearly beloved husband of the late Kathleen. Much loved father of Patrick, Anne, Wilfred and Ed,
dear father-in-law of Ruth, Andrew and Ann-Marie also a loving grandfather and great-grandfather.
Friends please meet for
Requiem Mass at St Aloysius Church, Hebburn on Monday
4th March at 11:15 am followed by interment at Jarrow Cemetery at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Alzheimer's Research, a donation box will be
at the church.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 25, 2019
