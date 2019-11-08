|
|
|
Bell Helen Ross Passed away peacefully on the
3rd November 2019, aged 97 years in Springfield House Retirement Home, Leeds. Beloved wife of the late Clifford. Loving mother of Roger and Howard, a sadly missed grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother, a treasured sister, aunt and a good friend to many, who will be
missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service and
cremation to take place on
Tuesday 19th November 2019 at 12.20pm at Cottingley Hall Crematorium, Leeds.
Family flowers only please, but donations in loving memory of
Helen 'Nellie' can be made at the service for the benefit of
Springfield House Retirement Home, where there will be
a plate provided. Friends
please accept this intimation.
Enquiries to The Co-op Funeralcare, Morley, Leeds, tel. 0113 2522503
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019