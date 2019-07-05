|
|
|
Sawyer South Shields Suddenly at home on June 24th, aged 88 years, Harry (Henry).
Devoted partner of the
late Betty Donnelly, doting
grandad of Sean and Sheena, also great grandad of Amy, Aria and Evie.
Family and friends please
meet for service in the
Missions to Seafarers South Shields
on Wednesday July 10th at
11.30am followed by committal at South Shields Crematorium at 12.30pm. Harry will repose at
Manor House Funeral Services, 128/130 Fowler Street,
South Shields. Tel 01914565858.
Sadly missed.
Published in Shields Gazette on July 5, 2019