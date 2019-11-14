Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Ingram
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Ingram

Notice Condolences

Harold Ingram Notice
INGRAM (Jarrow)
Harold (Harry) Passed away peacefully after a long illness on 10th November 2019,
aged 86 years.
Beloved husband of Maureen.
Much loved dad of Wilf and
daughter in law Kathleen.
Will be missed by all the family especially Benson and Persia.
Family and friends please
meet for service in
South Shields Crematorium on Monday 18th November at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations most welcome to
Cancer Research UK.
A box will be provided at the service.
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -