INGRAM (Jarrow)
Harold (Harry) Passed away peacefully after a long illness on 10th November 2019,
aged 86 years.
Beloved husband of Maureen.
Much loved dad of Wilf and
daughter in law Kathleen.
Will be missed by all the family especially Benson and Persia.
Family and friends please
meet for service in
South Shields Crematorium on Monday 18th November at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations most welcome to
Cancer Research UK.
A box will be provided at the service.
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019