|
|
|
Owen (South Shields) Suddenly but peacefully at home on 14th August, Gwyn, aged 62 years. Dearly loved son of Valerie and the late George. Treasured brother of Mervyn, Vanessa, Gordon and Melissa also a loved uncle.
Sadly missed by all his
loving family and friends.
A funeral service to be held at
South Shields Crematorium on Friday 23rd August at 9.45am.
Family flowers only. A donation
box will be made available at the service for Cancer Support.
At the request of the family,
please wear black and white.
All enquiries to R.S Johnson & Sons of Crossgate House, Tel. 4560054
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 19, 2019