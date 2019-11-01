|
Jones South Shields
Gwenda
(nee Gibson) Bedewell Grange (formerly Cranford Street), peacefully at home with family on 24th October 2019, aged 87.
Much loved wife of the late George, devoted mam of Clinton, Kevin and Melanie and cherished mother in law, nana, grandma and great nana.
Friends and family please meet at South Shields Crematorium on Friday 8th November 2019
at 11.15am.
Floral tributes can be sent to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors, South Shields, or donations in lieu to Dementia UK.
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019