|
|
|
MILLS Gordon
(Whitburn) Peacefully in hospital,
on 4th February 2019,
aged 92 years.
Beloved Husband of Gwen,
loving Dad of Janet and Linda,
a dear Father in law and a proud Granda to all of his Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.
Funeral service at
Whitburn Parish Church on
Tuesday 19th February at 1.45pm, prior to interment at
Whitburn Cemetery at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease Association.
R.I.P.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More