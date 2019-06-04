Home

Langley South Shields Sadly but suddenly in hospital on 29th May aged 86 years, Gordon dearest brother of the late Dennis and Norman, brother in law to Ammina, much loved uncle to Diane, June and the late Pamela and great uncle to Damian, Dean, Curtis, Daniel, Wayne and Jenna.
Will family and friends kindly meet for service at South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday,
5th June at 2.45 pm.
Family flowers only please, and all enquiries, to Your Choice Funerals 0191 4544960. Donations, if desired, to Macmillan Charity, a donation box will be provided after the service.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 4, 2019
