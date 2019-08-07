Resources More Obituaries for Gordon Hope Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gordon Hope

Notice Hope Gordon Jean, Gordon, Christine and Dorothy wish to thank everyone for all the love and kindness and support during this very sad time and for all the lovely cards. Thanks to everyone who came to say their last farewell to Gordon, special thanks to Chichester Court Care Home for all the loving care they gave to Gordon during the last eight months.

Special thanks to my son-in-law Tom for the help he has given to me.

Also special thanks to my wonderful grand daughters Suzanne, Vicky

and Michelle for all the loving care they gave to their Granda.

Thank you to Shields Florist for all the lovely flower arrangements.

The collection for the Alzheimer's Society raised £290. Thank you to the Co-Op for all the funeral arrangements. Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 7, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices