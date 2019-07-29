Home

Gordon Hope

Gordon Hope Notice
HOPE Gordon To Granda Gordon
Although we cannot hear
your voice or see your smiling face,
We know deep down in our hearts
that you have not left us.
Instead every day you surround us
with the singing of the birds,
the rising of the sun and
the falling of the night.
Goodnight Granda sleep tight xxx
Love from Grandchildren
Daniel-Katie, Jonathon-Gareth, Julie-Andrew, Lynsey-Jason, Justine-Roy, Melanie-David
Great Grandchildren
Sam-William-Ted-Katie- Louie-Zac-Joshua-Gabriel-Eva
Published in Shields Gazette on July 29, 2019
