HOPE Gordon To Dad

They say there is a reason,

They say that time will heal,

But neither time nor reason,

Will change the way we feel,

For no-one knows the heartache,

That lies behind our smile,

No-one knows how many times,

We have broken down and cried,

We want to tell you something,

there won't be any doubt,

You're so wonderful to think of,

But so hard to be without,

In the arms of the angels,

You'll never walk alone.

Rest in Peace Dad

you were simply the best.

All our love,

Jeff and Susan x

Susan and Brian x

Jean and Dave x Published in Shields Gazette on July 29, 2019