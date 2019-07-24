|
|
|
Hope South Shields Peacefully in Chichester Court Care Home with his family on 19th July 2019, aged 87 years, Gordon.
Devoted husband of Jean
(Nee Sherwin). Much loved dad
of Gordon, Christine, Jeffery,
Susan, Jean and Dorothy, beloved father in law, adored granda of
13 grandchildren and
22 great grandchildren, loved brother of George.
Funeral service to take place at
St Hilda's Church on
Wednesday 31st July at 2.00pm followed by cremation at
South Shields Crematorium
at 2.45pm.
By Gordon's request, no black attire.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if so desired, can be left after the service for the
Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Shields Gazette on July 24, 2019