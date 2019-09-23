|
Bell South Shields Passed away peacefully after a short illness on the 17th September 2019, aged 80 years, Gloria.
Reunited with her beloved husband Allan. A beloved mam of Steven and Jeff. A dear mother in law of Melanie and Julie. A much loved nanna of Ryan and Sam.
Please meet at South Shields Crematorium on Monday
30th September 2019 at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
The Great North Air Ambulance.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 23, 2019