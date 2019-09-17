Home

Peter Johnson Funerals
108 Imeary Street
South Shields, Tyne and Wear NE34 4EL
0191 455 1111
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:30
South Shields Crematorium
Glenis Rogers Notice
Rogers (South Shields) Suddenly at home on
10th September, aged 79 years.
Glenis, beloved wife of John,
much loved mam of Dawn and Gaynor, also step mam of Paul and Julie, a dear mother-in-law of Keith, Paul, Melanie and Lewis, adored grandma and great grandma.
A celebration of Glenis's life will take place at South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 24th September at 10.30am. Flowers welcome.
Glenis will be resting at
Peter Johnson Funerals,
108 Imeary Street.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 17, 2019
