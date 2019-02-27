Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gilly Henderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gilly Henderson

Memories Condolences

Gilly Henderson Memories
HENDERSON Gilly Birthday memories
of my lovely
son Gilly who
I miss so very much.

Time may hide the sadness,
Like the smiles that hide the tears,
Loving memories keep you close,
Despite the passing years.

I wish with all my heart
you were still here with me
on your 48th birthday.

Happy Birthday Gilly,
blow out the candles,
close your eyes and know
your mam is with you always.

Your heartbroken Mam
and all your loving family.
P.S I love you xxxx
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.