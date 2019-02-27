|
|
|
HENDERSON Gilly Birthday memories
of my lovely
son Gilly who
I miss so very much.
Time may hide the sadness,
Like the smiles that hide the tears,
Loving memories keep you close,
Despite the passing years.
I wish with all my heart
you were still here with me
on your 48th birthday.
Happy Birthday Gilly,
blow out the candles,
close your eyes and know
your mam is with you always.
Your heartbroken Mam
and all your loving family.
P.S I love you xxxx
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019
