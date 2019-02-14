|
Woods Gillian 13-03-1959 - 11-02-2019.
She died at Sunderland Hospital, peacefully in her sleep, aged 59, the service will be held at South Shields Crematorium on the 21st of February at 9:45am.
The world seems so quiet
now that you're asleep,
no more pain, no more suffering.
you will be deeply missed by your kids, Aaron, Hannah and Paddy,
your partner of 19 years, Alan,
will always love you.
You made so many people laugh, your sense of humour and character will always
be remembered.
We all love you so very much.
Toodles for now Mum.
Rest in peace, my love,
love Alan xxx
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019
