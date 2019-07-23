|
|
|
O'REILLY Jarrow Peacefully passed away on
17th July 2019, aged 91 years, Gerry (Aka The Legend).
Reunited with his loving wife Louisa and heavenly family, much loved dad, father in law, grandad and great grandad to us.
Friends please meet for Requiem Mass at St Bedes RC Church on Thursday 25th July 2019 at 11.30am, followed by interment at
Jarrow Cemetery at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
South Shields Football Club, donations may be received at the church. Gerry will be resting at Palmer House, Ellison Street, Jarrow. All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors.
Tel 0191 4890717
Published in Shields Gazette on July 23, 2019