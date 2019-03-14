|
Moyse Georgina (Ena)
(Nee Tallon) With great sadness the family of Mrs Georgina (Ena) Moyse announces her passing, peacefully after a long illness, on
11th March 2019, aged 88.
She will be lovingly remembered and missed by her remaining sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at Harton Cemetery Chapel at 2:15pm on 19th March 2019.
All are welcome.
Family flowers only & charitable donations to Alzheimer's Society.
Mam
No matter where we go
No matter what we do,
We'll cherish the memories
And laughs we shared with you.
Forever in our hearts
Son Paul, grandchildren Scott & Danielle, great grandchildren Jasmine, Connor & Ebony
Much loved Mam and Mam-in-law to George and Mandy,
Nana to Cassie and Jennie.
Our memories of you and happy times we shared together
bring us comfort.
Sleep peacefully Mam,
will miss you always.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019
