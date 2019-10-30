Home

John Duckworth Funeral Directors
293 Sunderland Road
South Shields, Co. Durham NE34 6RB
0191 454 5700
George Ward
Ward George Fothergill Peacefully at home on
24th October, aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of Brenda,
much loved dad to Susan,
Jacqueline, George and Tracy,
also a loving father-in-law,
granda, great-granda,
brother and friend.
Family and friends please meet
for service on Wednesday
6th November in South Shields
Crematorium at 11:15am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Dementia UK.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 4545700.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 30, 2019
