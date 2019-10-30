|
Ward George Fothergill Peacefully at home on
24th October, aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of Brenda,
much loved dad to Susan,
Jacqueline, George and Tracy,
also a loving father-in-law,
granda, great-granda,
brother and friend.
Family and friends please meet
for service on Wednesday
6th November in South Shields
Crematorium at 11:15am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Dementia UK.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 4545700.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 30, 2019