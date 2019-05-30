Home

POWERED BY

Services
Your choice Funeral
5 Frederick St
South Sheilds, Tyne and Wear NE33 5DY
0191 454 4960
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
15:30
South Shields Crematorium
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Unionist Club
South Shields
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Scorer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Scorer

Notice Condolences

George Scorer Notice
Scorer George
(Geordie)
South Shields Passed away peacefully
on 22nd May 2019, aged 71.
Geordie, beloved husband of Lilian, loving dad of Tracy, Michael, Kevin and the late George and Lisa Marie. Step-dad of Lesleyann and Michael, loved granda and great granda.
R.I.P. Could family and friends please meet for funeral service at
South Shields Crematorium,
4th June 2019 at 3.30pm.
Flowers welcome, donations
if desired to Palliative Care.
All welcome back to Unionist Club, South Shields after the service.
All enquiries to Your Choice Funerals 0191 4544960.
Published in Shields Gazette on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.