Scorer George
(Geordie)
South Shields Passed away peacefully
on 22nd May 2019, aged 71.
Geordie, beloved husband of Lilian, loving dad of Tracy, Michael, Kevin and the late George and Lisa Marie. Step-dad of Lesleyann and Michael, loved granda and great granda.
R.I.P. Could family and friends please meet for funeral service at
South Shields Crematorium,
4th June 2019 at 3.30pm.
Flowers welcome, donations
if desired to Palliative Care.
All welcome back to Unionist Club, South Shields after the service.
All enquiries to Your Choice Funerals 0191 4544960.
Published in Shields Gazette on May 30, 2019
