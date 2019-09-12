|
|
|
ROWE Cleadon Village
Formerly of Jarrow After a brave and courageous battle, George peacefully passed away, aged 78 years, on September 10th. Dearly loved dad of David and Mark, much loved father-in-law of Ellie and Clare, treasured grandad of Eleanor, Jess, Tommy and Grace. George will be sadly missed by all his loving family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
St Peter's Church, York Avenue on Friday 20th September at 11.45am, prior to a committal service at
South Shields Crematorium at 12.30pm. Family flowers only as a donation box will be made available at the church and crematorium for Cancer Research and Bubble Foundation. All enquiries to
R.S. Johnson and Sons of
Spring Villa, Jarrow.
Tel: 0191 4890063.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019