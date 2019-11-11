|
NORMAN Formerly of Jarrow In Sunderland Royal Hospital on November 5th, aged 63 years. George Herbert, a battle bravely fought. Peace after pain, you didn't deserve it. A much loved brother of Violet and the late June, son of the late Violet and Joe, brother-in-law to Geoff, nephew of June and uncle to Angela and Karen. Sadly missed by all. Family and friends please meet for service in St Peters Church, Jarrow on Monday 18th November at 1.30pm prior to interment in Jarrow Cemetery at 2.30pm. Family flowers only by request. Donations in lieu if desired to The British Legion, a donation box is available at the church.
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 11, 2019