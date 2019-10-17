Home

JOHNSON (Whitburn) Peacefully on October 13th
aged 87 years, George (Geordie).
Beloved husband to Enid of 61 years.
Much loved Dad to Kevin and Amanda, dear father-in-law to
Peter and Debi, treasured grandad of Anthony, Callum & Sophie.
Also a dearly loved great-grandad.
Family and friends please
meet for service in
Whitburn Methodist Church on
Friday October 25th at 12.45 prior to interment in Whitburn Cemetery
at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only by request. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Bryony Park Residential Home.
A donation box is available on the day.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019
