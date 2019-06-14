|
|
|
DAYKIN Capt. George Edward (Cleadon) Peacefully at Sunderland Royal Hospital on June 10th,
aged 87 years.
Husband of Anne, father to Graeme and Peter and much loved grandad to Holly, Pippa, Amelie and Eddie.
A funeral service will take place at South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 19th June at 2.00pm. Family and friends are welcome thereafter at Bellini's Restaurant, Seaburn Dene. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to The Mission to Seafarers,
South Shields, a box will be available on the day.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 14, 2019
