The Co-operative Funeralcare Boldon Colliery
North Rd
Boldon Colliery, Co. Durham NE35 9AF
0191 536 7232
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
12:30
South Shields Crematorium
George Davison Notice
DAVISON (Boldon Colliery) Peacefully at home on
20th October 2019, aged 83 years, George. Dearest husband of Mavis (Née Ball), much loved dad of Colin, Carol and Joanne, dearly loved granda of Sean, Leanne and Liam and great granda to Elwood and Evelyn and loved by Colin and Amy. Family and friends please meet for service in South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 31st October at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Macmillan Cancer Relief.
All enquiries
Tel : Co-op Funeralcare on
(0191) 536 7232.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019
