DAVISON (Boldon Colliery) Peacefully at home on
20th October 2019, aged 83 years, George. Dearest husband of Mavis (Née Ball), much loved dad of Colin, Carol and Joanne, dearly loved granda of Sean, Leanne and Liam and great granda to Elwood and Evelyn and loved by Colin and Amy. Family and friends please meet for service in South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 31st October at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Macmillan Cancer Relief.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019