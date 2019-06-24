|
|
|
Cartman (South Shields) Following a long battle with dementia on 1st June 2019 in the Willowdale Care Home, Hebburn aged 91 years.
George, husband of the late Alma and father of Judith, Christine,
Linda and Debbie, grandfather
and great grandfather.
Funeral service will take place in South Shields Crematorium on Monday 1st July at 12.30pm.
Family and friends please gather at the Little Haven afterwards.
Much loved and will be sadly missed.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 24, 2019
