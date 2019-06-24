Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George Cartman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Cartman

Notice Condolences

George Cartman Notice
Cartman (South Shields) Following a long battle with dementia on 1st June 2019 in the Willowdale Care Home, Hebburn aged 91 years.
George, husband of the late Alma and father of Judith, Christine,
Linda and Debbie, grandfather
and great grandfather.
Funeral service will take place in South Shields Crematorium on Monday 1st July at 12.30pm.
Family and friends please gather at the Little Haven afterwards.
Much loved and will be sadly missed.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.