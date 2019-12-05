|
MOIR South Shields Peacefully at home after a short illness surrounded by his loving family on 30th November 2019,
aged 66 years, Geoff.
Beloved husband of Alison; father to Michaela, Alastair, and Christopher; stepfather to Lucy and William; adored "Granda" to Ella, Immi, William, Jamie and Thomas.
Friends please meet at
South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 10th December at 2pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if so desired
to British Red Cross and Marie Curie to be received at the Crematorium.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors, tel 0191 4550904
Published in Shields Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019