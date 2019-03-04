Home

Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Ltd (South Shields)
Stanhope Road
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4TB
0191 455 0904
Geoff Bullock Notice
Bullock South Shields Suddenly but peacefully in hospital on the 27th February 2019,
aged 69 years, Geoff.
A much loved partner of Diane, a dear brother of Alfie, a dearly loved dad of Geoff, Jason, Sonny and Kerry. An adored granda to all his loving grandchildren. Please meet
at South Shields Crematorium on
Friday 8th March 2019 at 9am.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu to The Mission
to Seafarers, donations may be received at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 4, 2019
