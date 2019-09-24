|
MONAGHAN Gary Anthony (Hebburn)
Peacefully in hospital on September 17th, aged 50 years,
Gary, treasured Dad of Jack, much loved Son of Ruth and the late Derek, loving Brother of Wendy and Brother-in-law of Keith and beloved Uncle of Adam. Also a much loved Nephew and Cousin.
Funeral Service will take place at South Shields Crematorium, on Tuesday October 1st at 10.30am. All welcome afterwards at The Longship, Hebburn. By request, family flowers only, donations if desired in lieu to The Northern Brainwave Appeal, a donation
box will be available.
Resting at Peter Johnson Funeral Directors, Imeary Street,
South Shields.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 24, 2019