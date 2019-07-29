|
|
|
Wightman Frederick (Fred) Peacefully at home on
July 24th, aged 83 years.
Beloved husband of Mary
(née Hewitt), dearly loved dad of Mark and wife Susan, much loved grandad of Nicole and Michael, also great grandpa of Melissa and Luke.
Friends please meet for funeral service at South Shields Crematorium on Monday
5th August at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Cancer Research UK,
a box will be available on the day.
All enquiries to
R. S. Johnson & Sons,
tel 4560054.
Fred will be sadly missed
by his loving family and friends,
loved and remembered always.
Published in Shields Gazette on July 29, 2019