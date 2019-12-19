Home

Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Ltd (South Shields)
Stanhope Road
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4TB
0191 455 0904
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019
09:45
South Shields Crematorium
Notice

Frederick Gray Notice
Gray South Shields Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on the 16th December 2019 aged 93 years, Frederick William (Fred).
A dear and much loved husband of Mary. A devoted dad of David, Susan, Ann and Lisa. Dear father in law and a treasured grandad and great grandad. Fred will be sadly missed by all his loving family and friends. Gone dear husband and father, gone forever. How we miss your smiling face, but you left us to remember none on earth can take your place.
A happy home we once enjoyed, how sweet the memory still, but death has left us loneliness the world can never fill.
Please meet at South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 24th December 2019 at 9:45am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Macmillan Nurses, donations may be received at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019
