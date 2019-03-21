|
James (Jarrow) Peacefully at home surrounded
by her loving family on
18th March 2019, aged 79 years,
Freda (née Bothick).
Beloved wife of the late Robert (Bobby), dearly loved mam of Carol, Maureen, Debra and the late Sandra and Susan and a much loved nana, great nana and sister.
Family and friends please meet for service in South Shields Crematorium Chapel on Tuesday
26th March at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Marie Curie,
a donations box will be provided after the service.
All enquiries Co-op Funeralcare, Jarrow Tel:01914897400
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019
