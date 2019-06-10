Home

Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
17:00
St Bede's Church
Jarrow
Requiem Mass
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
08:30
St Bede's Church
Jarrow
Hiscock Jarrow Peacefully in hospital on 3rd June, aged 89 years, Fred.
Beloved husband of the late Bell.
Loving dad of Fredy, Ann,
David, Alan and Brian.
Much loved father-in-law,
grandad and great grandad.
Fred will be received into
St Bede's Church, Jarrow on
Thursday 13th June at 5.00pm
prior to Requiem Mass on
Friday 14th June at 8.30am
followed by interment at
Jarrow Cemetery at 9.30am.
All welcome afterwards
at the Jarrow Buffs.
Fred will be resting at the
Co-op Funeralcare, Albert Road,
Jarrow tel 0191 4897400.
Rest in Peace.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 10, 2019
