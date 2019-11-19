Home

POWERED BY

Services
Your choice Funeral
5 Frederick St
South Sheilds, Tyne and Wear NE33 5DY
0191 454 4960
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:15
South Shields Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Elliott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred Elliott

Notice Condolences

Fred Elliott Notice
Elliott Fred
(formerly of Whitburn and
Westoe Pit) After a long illness on November 7th, 2019, aged 80 years.
A devoted husband to the late Isabel Elliott, dearly loved dad of Gavin, Warren and Steven, father in law of Kerry, Julie and Helen, loving granda to Emily, Laura, Ethan, Megan, Harrison and Adam.
Could family and friends please meet for funeral service at South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 21st November, 2019 at 11.15 a.m. Donations if desired to Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to Your Choice Funerals Tel 0191 454 4960
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -