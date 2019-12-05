|
|
|
VINCENT Frank Passed away suddenly on
29th November 2019, aged 81 years.
Beloved husband of the late Sheila, much loved dad of Paul and grandad of Roxanne and a loved brother in law, uncle, great uncle and brother.
Would family and friends please meet for funeral service at
South Shields Crematorium on
Wednesday 11th December 2019 at 1:15pm.
Donations, if desired, to British Heart Foundation, all welcome after the service to The Elmfield Social Club,Cambell Park Road, Hebburn.
All enquiries to Your Choice Funerals, Tel. 0191 4544960
Published in Shields Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019