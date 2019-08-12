ROBERTS Frank Your life has not

always been easy,

But I have always

felt loved.

You took on the role for both

mam and dad for years,

leaving me with so many

happy memories,

and when you remarried;

new ones were formed.

You always liked to tell people,

you helped me take my first breath.

I watched you take your last.

I know you had to go,

but I'm going to miss you so much Dad. Hope Mam and all those we lost are throwing a party for you.



Love you Dad,

your heartbroken daughter Susan, Stew and our shared

dog Ben.

xxx Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 12, 2019