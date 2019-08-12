Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Roberts

Notice Condolences

Frank Roberts Notice
ROBERTS Frank Your life has not
always been easy,
But I have always
felt loved.
You took on the role for both
mam and dad for years,
leaving me with so many
happy memories,
and when you remarried;
new ones were formed.
You always liked to tell people,
you helped me take my first breath.
I watched you take your last.
I know you had to go,
but I'm going to miss you so much Dad. Hope Mam and all those we lost are throwing a party for you.

Love you Dad,
your heartbroken daughter Susan, Stew and our shared
dog Ben.
xxx
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.