ROBERTS Frank Your life has not
always been easy,
But I have always
felt loved.
You took on the role for both
mam and dad for years,
leaving me with so many
happy memories,
and when you remarried;
new ones were formed.
You always liked to tell people,
you helped me take my first breath.
I watched you take your last.
I know you had to go,
but I'm going to miss you so much Dad. Hope Mam and all those we lost are throwing a party for you.
Love you Dad,
your heartbroken daughter Susan, Stew and our shared
dog Ben.
xxx
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 12, 2019