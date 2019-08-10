|
ROBERTS (South Shields) Peacefully at home on August 2nd, surrounded by his loving family. Frank, beloved husband of the late Nell, much loved Dad and Father-in-law of Susan and Stew, Lynn and the late Bob, the late Alan and daughter in law Lynn, also a much loved Granda and Great-Granda.
Family and friends please gather to celebrate Frank's life at South Shields Crematorium on Monday 19th August at 9.45am. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired in aid of Cancer Research. Frank will be resting at Peter Johnson Funerals, Whiteleas Way.
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 10, 2019