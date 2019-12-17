|
Coombes South Shields Peacefully at home following
a short illness surrounded by his loving family on the 8th December 2019 aged 88 years, Frank.
A loving husband, father and grandfather.
Family and friends please meet for service at Harton Cemetery Chapel on Thursday 19th December 2019 at 10:15am followed by interment. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to The Charlie Bear Appeal. All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors
Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Dec. 17, 2019