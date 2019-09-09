Home

The Co-Operative Funeralcare Jarrow
Dunedin House
Jarrow, Tyne and Wear NE32 5RR
0191 489 7400
Black (Hebburn) Passed suddenly on 30th August, 2019, aged 75 years, Frank (Frankie).
Loving dad to Frankie and Paul and their partners Caroline and Danielle. A devoted granda to all his grandchildren, brother to Norman, Maureen and Maria.
Family and friends please meet at Jarrow Cemetery Chapel on Monday 16th September
at 10.15 am followed by burial.
Frankie will be resting with
Co-op Funeralcare, Jarrow
where floral tributes may be sent.
All enquiries 0191 489 7400.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 9, 2019
