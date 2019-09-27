Home

POWERED BY

Services
Your choice Funeral
5 Frederick St
South Sheilds, Tyne and Wear NE33 5DY
0191 454 4960
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
09:45
South Shields Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Bingham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Bingham

Notice Condolences

Frank Bingham Notice
BINGHAM Frank Passed away peacefully on
24th September 2019,
aged 79 years.
Much loved husband of Pat and the late Ann, loving dad of Warren, Paul, Rachael and Lynn and grandad to David, Jude, Louie and Joseph and brother to Alan and the late Stan.
Sadly missed by all.
Would family and friends please meet for funeral service at the South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 2nd October 2019 at 9.45am.
Family flowers only, donations
in lieu to Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to Your Choice Funerals. Tel: 0191 4544960
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.